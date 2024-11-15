Friday, November 15, 2024
SC to hear election rigging cases on Nov 20

6:59 PM | November 15, 2024
The Supreme Court has set November 20 as the date to hear three cases concerning alleged rigging in general elections.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah and including Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, will preside over the hearings.

As per the cause list, the cases involve election tribunal rulings for constituencies PB-28 Kech (Hala Khan) and PB-45 (Ali Madad).

The Supreme Court had previously reinstated Ali Madad under a stay order after the tribunal's decision to unseat him.

