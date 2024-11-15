SCBA rejects its secretary’s stance on 26th Amendment

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Executive Committee on Thursday condemned a statement issued by its Secretary on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The Committee stated that it had come to its attention that a press statement was issued by Secretary Salman Mansoor on Wednesday, without the approval of the 27th Executive Committee. The statement, which seemed to align with a specific political stance, was deemed unauthorized and did not reflect the SCBAP’s official position.

The Committee emphasized that the SCBAP operates independently, unaligned with any political party, and does not engage in promoting external or political agendas through press releases.

It further reiterated that the Supreme Court Bar Association, its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, and the 27th Executive Committee remain firmly committed to the supremacy of Parliament and strict adherence to the laws enacted by it. The SCBAP stressed that the Constitution is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s legal framework, and Parliament is the only authority competent to amend or repeal any law.

The Committee also expressed support for the 26th Constitutional Amendment recently passed by Parliament. It stated that the amendment aligns with the recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the previous Executive Committee of the SCBAP. The amendment is viewed positively by the legal fraternity, as it aims to ensure swift and efficient dispensation of justice to litigants and the public while upholding judicial independence.

According to the SCBAP Rules of 1989, the Secretary’s role is primarily to handle record-keeping and act under the direction of the President or the Executive Committee. A majority of the 27th Executive Committee members disowned the statement issued by the Secretary and called for the President to address the matter in the upcoming meeting, with a view to taking appropriate action in line with the applicable laws and rules.