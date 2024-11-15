Senate Committee seeks future MDCAT exams plan by December end

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) has taken stern notice of leaking of MDCAT paper held on 22nd of September this year and sought future exams plan by December end.

The officials of the PMDC told the committee meeting held here on Thursday that initially, the university denied the allegations of the paper leak, however, later it transpired that the paper of MDCAT was leaked 13 hours before the scheduled time of exam. It was also after the MDCAT students filed a complaint before the Sindh High Court and the court suspended the result announced by Dow University of Health Sciences. The court also constituted a committee comprising FIA officials, two secretaries and a nominee of the PMDC. The FIA forensic report revealed that the paper of MDCAT was leaked 13 hours before the scheduled time of exam.

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chisti remarked that students who passed the matriculation and Intermediate examination with marginal marks had somehow succeeded in getting 197 marks out of 200 in MDCAT.

He directed the PMDC to submit a future plan for MDCAT exams before the end of December. He added that future exams should be IT-based to curb the menace of cheating and PMDC should make a ‘Question Bank’ public in order to resolve the matter of ‘Out of Syllabus’ once and for all. Senator Chisti chaired the Senate Standing Committee meeting at Parliament House.

Furthermore, the Senate Committee deliberated on the existing disparity in charges for lab tests. Senator Mohsin Aziz, mover of the matter, stated that the charges of several basic tests vary in the market. For instance, the price of lipid profile test varies from Rs. 2400 to 2600 and same is the case with the Urine Test whose charges range from Rs. 550 to Rs. 950. The officials informed that the Act doesn’t empower the regulator to control the charges in the private sector. Senator Anusha Rahman was of view that there should be a benchmark for charges in all private sector laboratories.

The Committee recommended that the ministry should make it obligatory for all the private sector laboratories to display the charges of tests at the premises.

The Committee heard the complaints of doctors against the Executive Director of PIMS on the charges of racism, nepotism, workplace harassment and misuse of authority. A total of 26 doctors submitted their grievances, claiming that the Executive Director is the real hindrance to their promotions and allocation of residences.

However, Executive Director PIMS refuted all the allegations. The Committee recommended that the ministry constitute a committee to probe the complaints and submit its findings before the Senate Health Committee.

Discussing the black marketing of Contrast Injections used for CT scans, the officials of NHSRC informed the committee that the product is available in markets and hospitals, and there is no such shortage of product in the market.

The Chairman of the Committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the Pakistan Nursing Council President and directed that her presence be ensured at the next meeting.