Seven killed as passenger van falls into ravine in Muzaffarabad

A devastating accident claimed seven lives when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in the Kelgran area.

Police reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and into the gorge.

Seven passengers died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local authorities stated that the accident occurred while the van was negotiating a turn on a damaged road. The vehicle was carrying nine passengers at the time of the incident.