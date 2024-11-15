Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Seven killed as passenger van falls into ravine in Muzaffarabad

Seven killed as passenger van falls into ravine in Muzaffarabad
Web Desk
9:14 PM | November 15, 2024
Regional, National

A devastating accident claimed seven lives when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in the Kelgran area.

Police reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and into the gorge.

Seven passengers died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local authorities stated that the accident occurred while the van was negotiating a turn on a damaged road. The vehicle was carrying nine passengers at the time of the incident.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024