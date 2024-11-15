SHC seeks govt replies on 26th amendment petitions

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the federal and Sindh governments to file written responses within three weeks to petitions challenging the 26th constitutional amendment.

The court dismissed an oral plea from the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to defer the proceedings, despite the AAG’s argument that the matter is under consideration in the Supreme Court. The SHC emphasized the necessity of written replies to proceed with the case.

The hearing was adjourned after the court reiterated the importance of detailed responses from the authorities. The petitions center around legal objections to the controversial constitutional amendment.