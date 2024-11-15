SHOs involved in filing fake cases against citizens, DIG told in open court

Lahore - Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday held an open court at his office, where he issued orders for the immediate resolution of citizen complaints. According to a police spokesperson, one complainant raised an issue regarding the SHO of Kahna, who sent a report instead of registering a breach of trust case. In response, DIG Operations reprimanded the SHO and directed SP Model Town to take immediate action. Another delay in a fraud case led to a reprimand for the SHO of Sabzazar, with SP Iqbal Town instructed to investigate and address the matter. Expressing displeasure over complaints of false cases and threats, DIG Operations emphasised that false cases for personal gain would not be tolerated under any circumstances. A complaint also surfaced involving a business dispute concerning a 5 million rupee cheque and non-payment, for which DSP Gujjarpura was instructed to review documents and take appropriate action. Another citizen alleged that a neighbour took 3.5 million rupees but did not deliver a promised vehicle. DIG Operations ordered SP Civil Lines to review the contract documents and ensure swift justice. During the open court, DIG Operations issued direct instructions to divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs. He stated that the Punjab Government’s open-door policy is being strictly enforced, and ensuring justice for citizens remains his top priority. Meanwhile, IG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran stated that “The youth are the vanguard of the police in ensuring law enforcement and eradicating crime.” The elimination of crime and the establishment of peace and order are only possible through police and public cooperation. He emphasized that harassment can only be eradicated by raising a collective voice against it. “Students are our bright future, and ensuring your safety is our responsibility,” he expressed these views during an awareness session with students at Government College University. During a Q&A session with a large number of students, DIG Operations provided a detailed discussion on personal safety methods, relevant laws, and police innovations and services. Faisal Kamran highlighted the Punjab government’s initiatives to protect women and children and informed students about their rights and how to seek legal assistance. He also advised students to immediately report harassment cases and gave insights into the safe and responsible use of social media. Additionally, Faisal Kamran mentioned that an internship program for students within the police will continue.