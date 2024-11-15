Sindh drafts country’s first transgender education policy

KARACHI - Pakistan’s first-ever Transgender Education Policy draft was approved in a meeting chaired by Sindh’s Minister for Education Sardar Ali Shah.

The policy proposes adding a separate category for transgender children in admission forms for schools and colleges alongside male and female options. It also includes reserving job quotas for transgender individuals during teacher recruitment. The draft will be presented to the cabinet for legal approval. The meeting was attended by Sindh’s Secretary of School Education, Zahid Ali Abbasi, Chief Executive Adviser, Fozia Khan, Director of Non-Formal Education, Abdul Jabbar Mari, Deputy Director Atif Vighio and other officials.

The meeting was informed that, according to the 2023 census, there are 20,331 transgender individuals in Pakistan, with 4,222 residing in Sindh. Furthermore, research by USAID indicates that 42% of transgender individuals are only marginally literate, while 40% lack access to education entirely.

Sardar Shah emphasised that societal prejudice, mistreatment, and exclusion often act as barriers to their educational opportunities.

Minister Shah pointed out that there is currently no curriculum specifically designed to address the needs of transgender individuals. The policy aims to provide a supportive environment for transgender students, including establishing special schools and non-formal education training centres. The policy emphasises creating harassment- free environment for transgender students in educational institutions. Support groups will be set up in schools to help transgender children cope with societal pressure. Successful transgender individuals will be presented as role models through mentorship programs to encourage others to pursue education. Shah stressed that education will enable transgender individuals to secure respectable employment.