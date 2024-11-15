Sindh govt withdraws transfer order for Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar

KARACHI - The Sindh government withdrew the transfer order for bureaucrat Hazim Bangwar, who was reportedly removed from the post last month for issuing eviction notices to ex-officials. “This department’s notification of even number dated 28/10/24 regarding the transfer of Hazim Ali, an Officer of PMS (BS-17) from commissioner office Karachi and directing to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department is cancelled/ withdrawn,” read a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah. Last month, the “cool” bureaucrat was removed from the office of assistant commissioner and directed to report to the Sindh Services and General Administration Department. Known for his distinctive style, Bangwar was deputed at the Karachi Commissioner’s office as the assistant commissioner general Karachi. The official attracted fame and popularity among the masses for his service and dedication, besides his eclectic taste and choice of clothes, following his appointment as the North Nazimabad assistant commissioner in 2023. He once again made headlines after the reports of his removal from the official post last month.

The reason for Bangwar’s “removal” was not stated anywhere. However, the insiders revealed that he was transferred over a complaint for issuing notices to former officials overstaying at the official residences.

The new allottees, sources said, had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the acquisition of the official residences.

To ensure the implementation of the SHC’s order, Bangwar had reportedly issued notices to the former officials.

Bangwar, also a singer and songwriter, finished his first degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU London and then pursued an LLB from a university in London. He has also worked with the likes of Jessie J, Future, Ciara, Juelz, T-Pain, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj.

In 2019, he released his first single titled “Haram” which became a hit in South Korea, Hungry, Egypt, and India, making Hazim the first Pakistani singer to reach the international charts with an English song.

However, music and fashion are not the only passions the young bureaucrat has. One of his passion projects also includes his foundation, HBF, which aims to provide funds to education, environmental and animal welfare, and emergency response programs in Pakistan.

Bangwar has also worked for and supported numerous local and international non-profit organisations, such as WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware, and PETA.