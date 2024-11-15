Friday, November 15, 2024
Six smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Regional Transport Authority impounded six smoke-emitting vehicles, here on Thursday. A squad comprises officials of traffic police and motor vehicle examiner under the supervision of RTA Secretary Hamayun Ashad took part in the move on different roads. They checked the fitness of vehicles and imposed fines on drivers of smoke emitting vehicles. The squad also held a meeting with transporters and directed them to get fitness certificates. RTA secretary warned that smoke emitting vehicles would not be allowed to come on roads till they get fitness certificates. He also warned the transporters to avoid violations otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

Staff Reporter

