Friday, November 15, 2024
Sports psychologist Qurratulain honoured with honorary PhD

November 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Ms Qurratulain, a distinguished sports psychologist from Pakistan, has been awarded an honorary PhD by the State University of Maryland, USA, in a prestigious ceremony held in Dubai. This recognition highlights her remarkable contributions to sports psychology and anti-doping education in Pakistan. The event, which honored 50 experts from 30 countries, celebrated individuals whose exceptional work has made significant impacts in various fields. Ms Qurratulain was chosen for her pioneering role in sports anti-doping education, a field where she has helped raise awareness and improve practices across Pakistan. As a sports psychologist at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Ms Qurratulain has played a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s sports programs and advocating for fair play at all levels. The University of Maryland bestows honorary degrees upon individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary intellectual, scholarly, or professional achievements, and Ms Qurratulain’s recognition is a proof of her dedication and leadership to her profession.

