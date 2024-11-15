Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sri Lanka’s president expects strong majority after snap poll

Sri Lanka’s president expects strong majority after snap poll
NEWS WIRE
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, International

COLOMBO  -  Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake was confident of a victory as polls closed in Thursday’s snap legislative elections.

Dissanayake took power in September presidential elections on a promise to combat graft and recover the country’s stolen assets, two years after an unprecedented economic meltdown, when then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.

On Thursday, the 55-year-old said he expected “a strong majority” in parliament to press ahead with his platform. “We believe that this is a crucial election that will mark a turning point in Sri Lanka,” Dissanayake told reporters after casting his ballot a polling station in the capital. “At this election, the NPP expects a mandate for a very strong majority in parliament,” he said referring to the National People’s Power coalition in which his JVP, or the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) is the main constituent.

Bilawal says not satisfied with Shehbaz governance style

Police said the nine-hour voting period passed without any incidents of violence, unlike most ballots of recent years, but three election workers including a police constable had died due to illness while on duty.

Voter turnout figures were not immediately available but election officials said participation appeared to be less than presidential polls, when nearly 80 percent of Sri Lanka’s eligible voters cast a ballot. “I expect a new country, a new government that is friendly towards the people,” 70-year-old pensioner Milton Gankandage, who was among the first to vote in Colombo’s Wellawatte district, told AFP.

Previous rulers deceived us. We need a new set of rulers who will develop the country.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024