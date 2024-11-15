Stock market gains 836 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 836.47 points, a positive change of 0.90 percent, closing at 94,191.89 points as compared to 93,355.43 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,084,344,207 shares were traded during the day as compared to 807,067,924 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.680 billion against Rs31.688 billion on the last trading day. As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 262 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 177,393,273 shares at Rs1.38 per share, Hascol Petrol with 59,224,094 shares at Rs8.21 per share and Tree Battery Limited with 47,940,702 shares at Rs15.81 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs299.00 per share price, closing at Rs7,900.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with Rs68.74 rise in its per share price to Rs899.98.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs67.74 per share, closing at Rs707.26, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs37.45 decline to close at Rs790.22.