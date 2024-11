I write to express deep concern over the degradation of the Margalla Hills, a beautiful chain of hills encircling Islamabad, now falling victim to relentless stone-crushing activities. Especially near GT Road by Taxila, these hills are being systematically destroyed, leaving a landscape of dust and desolation. Publishing this letter could help spur an urgent public discussion on preserving Islamabad’s green jewel.

SEEMAR BABAR,

Islamabad.