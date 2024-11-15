Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Suspect in child abuse, murder case shot dead by accomplices

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  An accused involved in abusing and killing a child was shot dead by his own accomplices during police encounter near Kabirwala area here on Thursday. Police said accused Rajab Ali was in Kabirwala police custody under a case No 779/24 under Sections 302, 363, and 375-A. He was on physical remand and was being transported by police back to the station after evidence recovery from the Bhattah Gulab Khan area near Moolapur when four unknown armed suspects riding on two motorcycles intercepted the police team and opened firing. The police retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, Rajab was fatally struck by bullets of his own accomplices, whereas Constable Sher Khan suffered injuries. Rescue1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital. Forensic experts and crime scene units were dispatched to investigate the site. District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khadak has instructed Special Investigation Teams to track down the fleeing suspects, assigning SDPO Kabirwala Malik Abdul Ghafoor to ensure swift arrests.

Bilawal says not satisfied with Shehbaz governance style

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024