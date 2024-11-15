Tara Group hosts annual Tara Sales Conference and Family Gala

LAHORE - Tara Group, a prominent leader in the agrochemicals industry, continued its tradition this year by hosting the annual Tara Sales Conference and Family Gala at a five-star hotel in the Murree Valley. The entire sales team, along with their families, was invited to this conference and gala, where Tara Group’s leadership welcomed them.

Chairman Dr Khalid Hameed awarded high-performing sales team members and expressed his commitment to continued recognition of outstanding efforts in the future. Executive Group Director, Chaudhry Maqsood Ahmad spoke about Tara Group’s achievements, highlighting the 6,000-acre corporate farm in Yazman, dedicated to wheat, cotton, and mustard seed production. He shared that the cotton variety ICS-386 has produced a yield of 50 to 60 maunds per acre at their Lodhran farm, while TARA-333 and TARA-224 are also showing excellent results. Group Managing Director, Dr Shehryar Khalid noted that Tara Group currently offers over 200 registered and branded products, including seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, to farmers. To support this, the company has established Pakistan’s largest and most advanced agrochemical production plants and state-of-the-art laboratories for research and development.

Director of Seeds and Imports, Hassan Khalid mentioned that Tara Group has launched the country’s largest breeding program, spanning 1,100 acres with five research farms and 12,000 acres with contract farmers. This program is focused on developing high-tech seeds that are delivering record-breaking yields. At the end of the conference, the sales team and their families enjoyed two days of sightseeing in the picturesque Murree Valley, creating wonderful memories. A Qawwali night and dinner were also organized to conclude the event.