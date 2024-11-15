Teaching Safety

In our society, safety is paramount. Parents often talk to their daughters about “bad touch,” yet this conversation rarely includes sons. Teaching only girls about personal safety creates a one-sided narrative, placing the burden of safety solely on them. Educating boys about respect and consent is equally essential, as early awareness of boundaries fosters empathy and mutual respect.

Pakistan, with its high rates of child abuse, must address this holistically. I urge schools to incorporate personal safety education for all children. Parents, educators, and leaders must work together to create a society where everyone feels safe.

TANIA SHAHJAHAN,

Sindh.