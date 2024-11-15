The Entire Muslim World under Siege

The Middle East remains in turmoil, with Gaza and Beirut especially tense, largely due to Israel’s expansionist ambitions for a “Greater Israel,” supported openly by Western powers, particularly the United States, which supplies it with financial and military aid. Across the Muslim world, crises are escalating, as countries grapple with internal strife, sectarian tensions, economic challenges, and corrupt leadership unwilling to engage in reform or dialogue.

In Yemen, the civil war has led to one of the worst humanitarian disasters, fuelled by Saudi-Iranian rivalries. Syria and Iran, weakened by years of conflict and economic sanctions, continue to suffer. Iraq faces ongoing instability, while Pakistan struggles under crippling debt and terrorism. In Afghanistan, instability remains a constant threat, and across Africa, Muslim-majority countries like Libya, Sudan, and Somalia are plagued by internal conflicts, poverty, and disease. These crises are largely self-inflicted, stemming from leadership failures and societal divisions.

The root of these challenges lies in poor governance, corruption, and a lack of accountability. Leaders who gain power often abandon their promises of democracy and civil rights, leaving their people to suffer. This dire situation is not due to fate but the result of choices made by those in power. Allah himself has said, “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.”

It is time for the Muslim world to prioritise unity, putting aside internal divisions to address its many challenges. By focusing on unity, science, technology, and the welfare of the people, Muslim nations can begin to overcome these self-inflicted crises. Only then can the region secure a stable and prosperous future.

QAMER SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.