The Value of Time

Those who respect time find that time respects them. These words serve as essential motivation for many. The importance of time is evident in the lives of people who, by focusing on their ambitions, are eventually rewarded with success and satisfaction. Unfortunately, it is disappointing to witness the lack of focus among many students today. Too often, they waste valuable time on trivial activities instead of dedicating themselves to gaining knowledge, which shows a lack of commitment to education.

Additionally, many students engage in unhealthy habits, such as smoking and consuming alcohol, which reflect their disregard for time. In numerous educational institutions, students frequently invest time in fleeting relationships rather than their studies. Many also exhibit irresponsible behaviour in class, with poor attendance and limited focus when they do attend. It is crucial for students to recognise the long-term consequences of wasting time. Like the tide, time waits for no one. Students must remain attentive and passionate about their education to shape a successful future.

GHULAM FAREED,

Umerkot.