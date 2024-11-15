Friday, November 15, 2024
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north Philippines

MANILA  -  Typhoon Usagi slammed into the Philippines’ already disaster-ravaged north on Thursday, as authorities rushed to evacuate thousands of people from flood-prone areas.

The fifth storm to strike the country in just three weeks, Usagi made landfall in the town of Baggao in Cagayan province at 0530 GMT, packing winds of 175 kilometres (109 miles) an hour, the national weather service said.

The brutal wave of weather disasters has already killed 159 people and prompted the United Nations to request $32.9 million in aid for the worst-affected regions.

The national weather agency had initially raised its highest storm alert, but downgraded to its second-highest as Usagi made landfall.

It weakened to 165 kilometres an hour as it ploughed north to the municipality of Gonzaga and open waters beyond it.

Baggao police said no casualties or substantial damage were immediately reported, while 28 residents of a village were evacuated amid concern it would get flooded. “It was weaker than we expected,” a relieved police officer, Karen Ibarra, told AFP by phone.

President Ferdinand Marcos, visiting storm-affected areas to dole out emergency cash aid, urged residents to comply with evacuation orders. “We know that it is difficult to leave your homes and possessions, but sheltering could save lives,” he told residents of Mindoro island south of the capital Manila, according to an official transcript of his speech.

“While we cannot prevent typhoons from hitting the country, we can take steps to reduce their impact,” he said, calling for better infrastructure to cope with worsening storm effects he blamed on climate change.

