Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three milkmen held over adulteration

NEWS WIRE
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has arrested three milkmen and registered cases against them on resisting the inspection team and adulteration. According to official sources here Thursday, a team headed by Additional Director Punjab Food Authority Tariq Mahmood Gill stopped some milkmen at Sargodha Road to check quality of milk which they were carrying to supply at hotels and domestic areas, but one Nadeem with others offered resistance and blocked the Sargodha Road to pressurise the team. The team, however, held three milkmen and registered cases against them.  Meanwhile, Additional Director Tariq Gill said that it was the priority of the food authority to ensure supply of quality and standardised milk to consumers and all out resources were mobilised in this regard. He said that the food authority was regularly checking the quality of milk being supplied to people in the city at different roads approaching the city.

Bilawal says not satisfied with Shehbaz governance style

He said that elements involved in adulteration deserve no leniency and strict legal action was being taken against them.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024