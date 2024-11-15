Friday, November 15, 2024
Train services in Quetta restored after four days

Web Desk
2:26 PM | November 15, 2024
National

Train services from Quetta resumed today after a four-day suspension following a devastating blast at the railway station that killed at least 26 people and injured over 40, including women and children.

Pakistan Railways had halted all operations at Quetta railway station from November 11 to November 14 after the bombing, which took place at 8:25 am on November 9, just before the departure of Jaffar Express, as confirmed by Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat. A large number of passengers were at the station when the explosion occurred, with the trains Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express scheduled to depart for Chaman and Peshawar, respectively.

Today, Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Baloch announced that services are back on track after thorough security assessments. Jaffar Express departed from Quetta this morning, while Bolan Mail is set to leave on schedule.

Web Desk

National

