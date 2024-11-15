Train services resume in Quetta

Railway operations in Quetta resumed on Friday, ending a four-day suspension imposed after a devastating explosion at the railway station that claimed at least 26 lives on November 9.

Following security clearance, Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Baloch confirmed the restoration of train services connecting Quetta to other parts of the country. The Jaffer Express departed for Peshawar on Friday morning, with the Bolan Mail scheduled to depart as planned.

However, the Chaman Passenger Train remains suspended until further notice as safety measures continue to be assessed.