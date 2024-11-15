Friday, November 15, 2024
Trump names Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

Trump names Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
Anadolu
2:28 PM | November 15, 2024
US President-elect Donald Trump announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday.

In a statement, Trump emphasized a focus on reducing the influence of the "industrial food complex" and pharmaceutical companies on Americans' health.

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services," he said.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to public health."

Trump framed Kennedy's appointment as part of a broader mission to address what he described as a national health crisis.

"The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration," he said, adding that HHS under Kennedy would work to protect Americans "from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products and food additives."

The nomination, which requires Senate confirmation, reflects Trump’s confidence in the Republican majority, though it is expected to stir opposition from Democrats and public health leaders concerned about Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism.

