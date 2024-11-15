Friday, November 15, 2024
Trump says Russia-Ukraine war ‘gotta stop’

Anadolu
3:41 PM | November 15, 2024
International

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration will work hard to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop," Trump said at a gala for the America First Policy Institute at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

“I saw a report today. Thousands of people over the last three days were killed. Thousands and thousands were killed. They happened to be soldiers, but whether they’re soldiers or they’re people sitting in towns, we’re going to work it,” he added.

Turning to his election victory last week, Trump said the American people delivered "something very, very amazing."

"The biggest political victory in 129 years...We swept all swing states. We won the popular vote," he said.

He stressed that the country is "doing good" since he was elected on Nov. 5.

"Now the only thing is, Mr. Speaker, I think it’s important, maybe you should pass a bill — you have to start my term from Nov. 5, OK? Or Nov. 6 if you want. Nov. 5, because the market’s gone through the roof, enthusiasm’s doubled in the last short while," he said.

SAAF Cross Country Championships 2024 postponed amid smog concerns in Punjab

Republicans secured a majority in last week’s election, assuming control of the House and Senate and the White House.

Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 threshold against his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

He will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025 for a four-year term.

Anadolu

International

