Friday, November 15, 2024
Two children killed in house blast in NW

Monitoring Report
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  At least two children were killed and their parents injured in a blast inside a house in North Waziristan on Thursday morning.

Local police reported that the explosion, caused by apparent explosive material, led to the roof of a room collapsing in Tabbi village, killing the children. The parents were injured in the blast and were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosive materials stored in the house and how the blast occurred.

