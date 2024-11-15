Friday, November 15, 2024
University delegation visits KP Assembly

Monitoring Report
November 15, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A delegation from Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, consisting of students and teachers, visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday, where they were briefed about the legislative process. Acting Secretary Syed Waqar Shah informed the delegation that capacity-building training for assembly staff had been initiated under the Speaker’s directives.

He added that student visits to the assembly were being arranged to familiarize them with the working and importance of the provincial legislature.

The delegation was also informed that a plan is under consideration to establish a museum within the assembly to preserve its parliamentary history. They were shown the Old Jirga Hall, a historic section of the assembly, which was also visited by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

During the visit, students were encouraged to prepare a comprehensive report on the contributions of women parliamentarians in the province.

Monitoring Report

