Friday, November 15, 2024
US stresses 'sports diplomacy' amid India's refusal to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Web Desk
2:38 PM | November 15, 2024
The United States has emphasized the role of sports in fostering cultural understanding and bridging divides, following India's decision not to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

During a press briefing in Washington, Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, highlighted the importance of sports diplomacy, stating, “Sports is indeed a powerful connecting force… It’s something we know is incredibly important to the US State Department.”

India’s refusal to send its cricket team to Pakistan, citing security concerns, has cast uncertainty over the tournament’s schedule. The International Cricket Council (ICC) was set to release the schedule earlier this week, but India’s decision caused delays.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally informed the ICC on November 9 of its decision, leading the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to seek clarification. The PCB has conveyed the Pakistani government’s firm stance on the matter to the ICC.

SAAF Cross Country Championships 2024 postponed amid smog concerns in Punjab

India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to political tensions between the two neighbors, while Pakistan has visited India four times since then, most recently for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023.

In a separate comment, Patel condemned the recent bombing at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, carried out by the BLA Majeed Brigade, reiterating the US commitment to supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. “We have a shared commitment to regional security,” Patel said, adding that the US designated the BLA as a global terrorist organization in 2019.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 remains mired in uncertainty as stakeholders navigate the challenges posed by India’s stance.

