Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN - In a major operation led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections at well-known restaurants, snack manufacturing units, and a poultry shop in Multan.

The crackdown resulted in disposal of 100 kilogrammes of substandard raw ingredients and 16 kilogrammes of expired food items. The operation also saw fines totaling Rs370,000 imposed on five food outlets for violating food safety regulations.

During the inspections, a prominent restaurant near the main gate of ISP University was fined Rs150,000 for storing expired food items. Additionally, another well-known restaurant was also fined Rs70,000 for poor hygiene and inadequate temperature control in the kitchen area.

Further action was taken against two snack manufacturing units in Yaqoob Town. Each unit was fined Rs50,000 for using untraceable and potentially harmful ingredients in papad production and for the lack of proper record-keeping. The infestations were found near food items and machinery that had not been properly maintained or cleaned.

Meanwhile, a poultry shop in Ali Chowk faced a Rs50,000 due to severe sanitation issues, including the presence of stagnant, contaminated water and foul odors in the processing area. The shop’s failure to adhere to cleanliness standards posed significant health risks.

Speaking on the operation, DG PFA emphasised that the efforts were part of a province-wide campaign to improve food safety and protect public health. He reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators, stating that there will be zero tolerance for those jeopardising consumer health. “No leniency will be shown to those who threaten public safety with substandard food practices,” he declared.

14 booked over burning trash

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and the district administration got registered cases against 14 individuals for burning waste, while more than 50 cases were filed over the past three days against those setting fire to crop residue. Additionally, 20 people have been arrested as part of these stringent measures.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC, Abdul Razzaq Dogar, stated that water sprinkling was being ensured in morning and evening time across the district to minimise dust and pollution. He highlighted ongoing efforts for specialised road scraping to eliminate dust.

To ensure effective action against those violating anti-burning regulations, the CEO announced the formation of a special task force. The team will respond promptly to complaints and take swift action. Furthermore, all under construction sites for ongoing projects are being treated with special water sprinkling to control dust, he concluded.

Meanwhile, The Multan Police Lines has launched a specialised training programme for private security guards, assigned to the protection of Chinese personnel and projects.

The initiative aims to equip the guards with advanced security techniques and professional skills, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively. City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, emphasised the importance of bolstering security measures for foreign citizens and projects, highlighting that specialised training for these guards is essential in today’s security landscape.

He stated that through this programme, Multan Police are helping security personnel build crisis management abilities, master modern communication systems, and develop efficient emergency response skills.

The training sessions cover a range of topics, including security strategy, CCTV monitoring, and protocols for securing public areas. To ensure practical knowledge, guards are also engaged in hands-on drills that simulate various emergency scenarios, offering them valuable real-world experience.

This effort by Multan Police is expected to enhance the confidence and professional capabilities of the security guards, empowering them to fulfil their responsibilities with greater efficiency. The initiative not only strengthens their commitment but also reinforces the safety of Chinese nationals and assets, contributing to a more secure working environment.