Veterinary hospital crisis sparks livestock health fears

South waziristan - Wana Veterinary Hospital faces severe mismanagement and lacks essential medicines, raising concerns over potential animal deaths from various diseases.

Local veterinary expert Dr Hamid Niaz reported that for months, the hospital has been without critical medications, leaving animals vulnerable to viral diseases worsened by climate shifts. Without veterinary drugs, livestock owners have resorted to using human medications like aspirin and Panadol as makeshift treatments.

The facility’s issues, exacerbated by administrative delays following FATA’s merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, include stalled infrastructure projects and delayed salaries for staff and Grade-IV employees. Despite appeals, local authorities have yet to address these urgent needs.

Public alarm has grown over claims that sick and deceased animals are being sold in Wana’s meat markets, allegedly with veterinary staff’s involvement, posing health risks to livestock and residents. Dr Niaz stated that hospital staff conduct health inspections each morning, stamping animals as fit; however, monitoring responsibilities fall to local law enforcement and food safety officials.

Herder Noor Gul highlighted his plight, stating his 200 sheep and goats suffer from skin diseases, with hundreds perishing due to medicine shortages. The slow delivery of medicines from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has further frustrated residents, who now urge the government to release funds to restore hospital operations.

The community calls for a consistent medicine supply across veterinary facilities, warning that continued livestock deaths threaten the rural economy and public health in Wana.