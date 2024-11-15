Woman’s body recovered from sewage of Sialkot hospital

Sialkot - A woman’s body was recovered from a sewage hole at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. It is alleged that unknown persons had raped her and then murdered her and thrown her into the sewage hole. Principal Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College Dr Huma Kiani said that the woman’s body was recovered from the sewage hole and an investigation into the incident is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem. When contacted, DPO Sialkot Rana Umar Fauraq said that a case No 1500/24 under section 302 PPC has been registered on the complaint of AMS Dr Anil Kumar, while the forensic team has collected evidence and started further investigation. The police team will soon arrest the accused in the blind murder case with the help of human intelligence sources and modern technology. According to the complainant, he smelled a foul smell near the autoclave room during a visit to the hospital on Thursday when he asked the sanitary supervisor Rizwan to show the room. When it was opened, the body of an unknown woman was found inside the jar, which had been strangled and it was clear that someone had killed her. MS Dr Sohail Anjum said that they were investigating the matter.