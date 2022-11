Share:

KASUR - The anti-smog squad on Fri­day imposed a fine on 48 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke and causing smog during the last 24 hours. According to a statement issued by the district informa­tion office, the anti smog squad, during checking on various highways, imposed Rs26,000 fine on 48 smoke-emitting vehicles. The team also impounded six vehicles and sent to concerned police stations.