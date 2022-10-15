Share:

MUSTUNG - At least five persons were killed and six others sustained in­juries in remote con­trolled bomb blasts in Dashat area, some 70 kilometers away from Quetta on Friday, po­lice sources said.

The remote control devices were report­edly fixed in two vehi­cles and the both the devices went off back to back. Edhi ambu­lances rushed to the site of incident and shifted the injured persons and the dead to hospitals.

The law enforce­ment agencies cor­doned off the area and launched the search operation to arrest the outlaws behind the terrorism.