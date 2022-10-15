MUSTUNG - At least five persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in remote controlled bomb blasts in Dashat area, some 70 kilometers away from Quetta on Friday, police sources said.
The remote control devices were reportedly fixed in two vehicles and the both the devices went off back to back. Edhi ambulances rushed to the site of incident and shifted the injured persons and the dead to hospitals.
The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched the search operation to arrest the outlaws behind the terrorism.