Share:

LAHORE - While wearing a white coat and equipped with a stethoscope, an ‘imoster was arrested from Mayo Hospital Lahore while checking the patients at Urology department.

He was identified as Malik Kashan Karamat, son of Muhammad Sid­dique of Shahdara neighbourhood. The security supervisor of Mayo hospital Abdul Rauf alongwith his staff caught the imposter red handed when he tried to present himself as a specialist of Urology and penetrated into the operation theater.

A case has been registered against the fake doctor on the complaint of the security supervisor in Gawal­mandi police station under section 170, 171, 419 of the Penal Code and took the imposter into custody.

Speaking to The Nation, medical superintendent Mayo hospital Dr Muneer Ahmad said, the imposter was caught while he was examin­ing the patients posing himself as specialist doctors. The security staff outside the urology ward saw this and reported to their security super­visor Abdul Rauf that a suspicious person was posing as a doctor and checking patients. After which the security supervisor caught him and informed the police.

Talking about the security ar­rangements, MS Mayo hospital fur­ther said that Mayo Hospital has a better system for timely action and prevention of such incidents. Thefts have also decreased, he claimed.

Earlier, Mayo Hospital’s security staff had also caught the theft of medicines. All crimes will be dealt with severely, he added.