Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out countrywide operation against drug mafia and seized more than 309 kg drugs besides arresting 35 suspected smugglers, informed ANF spokesman on Friday.

Police also impounded 12 vehicles being used by smugglers for transporting drugs from one to another place, he said. The value of the seized drugs is said to be 6.374 million US dollars.

The seized drugs comprised 44.400 kg opium, 12.971 kg heroin, 248.606 kg hashish and 3.290 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 136.385 kg drugs in seven operations, arrested 15 persons in drug smuggling including three women while seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 44.400 kg opium, 0.530 kg heroin and 91.455 kg hashish. ANF KPK recovered 79.04 kg drugs in six operations while six persons arrested in drug trafficking and seized three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 77.550 kg hashish and 1.490 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 48.541 kg drugs in five operations while seven persons arrested in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.041 kg heroin, 44.700 kg hashish and 1.800kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Balochistan recovered 32 kg hashish in three operations while three accused persons in drug smuggling.

ANF Punjab recovered 13.301 kg drugs in five operations while four persons in drug smuggling and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs 10.400 kg heroin and 2.901 kg hashish.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.