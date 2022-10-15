Share:

KARACHI - Five armed robbers looted a sweet shop at gunpoint in the Mosmiyat area of Karachi and thrashed the security guard on Friday. In the CCTV footage five robbers can be seen looting a sweet shop in Karachi’s Mosmiayt area. The armed robbers stormed into the sweet shop after thrashing the security guard and stealing his rifle. They later held the staff and customers hostage at gunpoint. The robbers looted Rs0.2 million cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shop. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that the police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects. Earlier on October 8, two armed criminals robbed a customer service centre of a telecom firm at gunpoint in Saddar area of Karachi, within the limits of Preedy Police Station. In the CCTV footage, the suspects can be seen gathering cash from the locker of the shop. There were two employees present at the time of the incident and the suspects deprived them of mobile phones, cash and other valuables.