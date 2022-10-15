Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 18 anti-social elements including drug peddlers, gamblers and those possessing unlicensed fire arms. Police recovered three pistols, 2.3kg hashish and Rs599,100 bet money from their possession. All have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Shaukat, Asim, Arif, Ali, Waseem, Mukhtiar, Aamir, Asif, Ishaq, Arif, Waseem, Arif, Imran, Tariq and Iftikhar while Faisal, Noor Khan, Ishaq have been arrested for stealing trees and cattle. In another attempt, police arrested five accused for violating amplifier act.