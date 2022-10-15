Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, met the UN Security Council President for the month of October, Michel Biang of Gabon, and handed over to him a letter from Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the “alarming” situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. In his letter, the foreign minister urged the Security Council and the Secretary-General to make concerted efforts to help bring about a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Mission to the UN. On Wednesday, Ambassador Akram described IIOJK as the “worst manifestation of modern-day colonialism,” while underscoring the need for a settlement of the decades- old dispute. Speaking in the General Assembly, the Pakistani envoy pointed out that since 1946, 80 former colonies have gained independence, but there are still people who are denied the right to self-determination, “most prominently the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.”