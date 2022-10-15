Share:

KARACHI-On October 11, 2022, the parliament in its joint session approved the amendment in rules by extending the tenure of trade bodies, associations, chambers and executive committee members of FPCCI VPs, SVP and president. It has to be implemented from January 2022 retrospectively.

By amending trade rules, their tenure has been increased from one year to two years. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry was trying to amend the trade bodies’ rules for a long time. In the year 2020 Executive Committee and the Managing Committee of the FPCCI passed the proposed resolutions and the request was moved toward the government authorities.

Initially, the said amendment was approved by the Senate in the year 2021 after approval of the Standing Committees on Commerce, Finance, and Standing Committees of the Senate. However, National Assembly was unable to pursue it in 90 days’ time as per rules due to political turmoil that later resulted in a change of the government. Then it was decided to table it before the joint session and it has been finally approved in the joint session of parliament on Tuesday, 11th October.

The history of this issue goes back to the year 2010 before which the FPCCI was already practicing a two years tenure. Earlier, before the 90s it was three and four years too, as stated by senior members of trade and industry. However, from 2010 it was reduced to one year only. This change created a lot of problems not only within the country but outside the world too. In a country like Turkiye, this term is four (4) years while in neighboring India it is for three (3) years. Similarly all over the world trade bodies’ tenure is varied between three to four years.

Practically, this long-term helps not only within the trade bodies to adopt realistic and sustainable policies but also in dealing with government departments and foreign trade bodies to establish liaisons with different economic policies. This is a fact that international trade bodies and economic forums and conferences always criticized that every year there was a new president/representative from FPCCI participating in the agreements and talks on serious issues who did not know the background of the past details. It may be mentioned here that FPCCI is a member of eight major international forums where it has to participate regularly in their meetings and conferences.

On the other hand, FPCCI is also a bridge between the government and the private business sector for the continuation and implementation of day-to-day changing policies and the environment. This experience created a long-standing demand for all industrial and commercial organizations, which FPCCI continuously strived to complete. The problem faced by these bodies was that it was not possible for the representative organizations to work uniformly for a year. In practice, it was up to nine months and the last three months were seen as election schedules all over the country. Hence, the newly elected office-bearers were unable to draw their line of action in accordance with the past performances of their bodies and implement their thoughts within a short period of just nine months.

Therefore, this amendment was an important requirement for the implementation of policies for economic, industrial, and commercial organizations. Trade and industry circles all over the country have warmly welcomed the newly introduced Bill by the parliament and appreciated the economic-oriented policies of the government.