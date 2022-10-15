Share:

The sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Astana, Kazakhstan this year from October 12-13. The conference was a success according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the premier saying that it “helped bring Pakistan’s focus back on energy, trade and regional connectivity”.

Before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out early in the year, there was a lot of conversation going on regarding more cooperation between Central Asia and Pakistan. Unfortunately, due to the constant politicking that went on in our assemblies this year, much of that conversation got derailed. It is good that things are getting back on track, and that the priorities of our political leaders are once again shifting towards economic cooperation and dialogue rather than politics with their rivals. These budding relations hold good potential for Pakistan.

There are several areas of cooperation that can be explored, particularly in the gas and energy spheres, where Pakistan has recently taken a hit. More than that, however, it seems we are naturally headed towards stronger regional cooperation with many countries, including Central Asia and even Iran.

Pakistan is a gateway to China and Central Asia, and thus it is natural that it extends a closer friendship with Central Asian countries, in order to facilitate and expand CPEC projects. This trilateral cooperation between the three countries would be highly convenient since it provides a connectivity-regional transportation corridor, which boosts trade in these post-pandemic economies, leads to the development of infrastructure projects and most of all promotes peace in the region. Furthermore, with an increasingly hostile India, Pakistan needs to branch out and make allies in the region who understand how a belligerent New Delhi can harm the region. Asia’s economy has already been damaged enough by one war in 2022—we need a reset of good relations and economic cooperation to come back on track.