LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday accorded approval to five new dis­tricts in Punjab to make improvement in administrative matters.

While announcing this decision in a high-level meeting, the chief minister said he had approved the new districts on the instruction of chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. The five tehsils which will get the status of district in­clude Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu. Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district may also be included in the list later. The former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also approved new districts, but the proposal could not be materialized after his exit. The SMBR gave a briefing to the chief minister on the new districts in Punjab.

The CM noted that health and other facilities would be improved due to im­provements in administrative matters. “The decision to create new districts has been made keeping in mind the con­venience of the parliamentarians and the people as the fruits of development will reach the doorsteps of the ordinary people”, he said, adding that the new dis­tricts will be put on the path of financial independence.

The meeting was told that on the de­mand of Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, work had also started on making Jampur a district and a final decision will be taken in this regard in the next few days.

The assembly members from Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for approv­ing the district status and said that the people will always remember his deci­sion. “You have won our hearts by fulfill­ing the long-standing public demand”, they said. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he was grateful to Imran Khan and Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for making Taunsa Sharif a district as this would help re­move the deprivations of the people of the area. The CM said that the promises made to the people had been fulfilled. “I announced giving the status of a district to Taunsa in the big public meeting of Kh. Shiraz MNA back in 2005; and also announced the making of Talagang a dis­trict in a large gathering of Hafiz Ammar Yasir in 2018. Thank God, I approved the making of Taunsa and Talagang as dis­tricts now”, he stated.

The meeting was attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi, former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial minis­ters Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, members of the assem­bly of respective areas including Kh. Shi­raz Mahmood, Mohammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Muhammad Shabbir, La­tasab Sati.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF DUMPING ABANDONED CORPSES ON THE HOSPITAL ROOF

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has taken notice of throwing abandoned corpses on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan and sought a report from the sec­retary specialized healthcare and medi­cal education. He ordered an inquiry and said that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the responsible staff. An inhuman act has been committed by throwing bodies on the roof; he said and made it clear that the desecration of bodies is intolerable.

There is no room for such an incident in any society as it’s a mockery of human­ity, he sad. The inquiry should be com­pleted soon to determine the responsible persons and they should be punished se­verely, he added..

CM FELICITATES RESCUE 1122 ON THE COMPLETION OF 18 YEARS OF SERVICE

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organiza­tion was very close to his heart.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM noted that Rescue 1122 does not leave the suffering humanity alone in any situ­ation. I am happy that Rescue 1122 is al­ways at the forefront in the service of the suffering humanity, he said. Accidents, earthquakes, floods, epidemics, medical emergencies, fires whatever, rescue 1122 is the first to reach out.

The CM stated that Rescue 1122’s per­formance during the recent floods was exemplary. The Rescue 1122 staff is earning a reward along with their duty. Rescue 1122 is an ideal emergency ser­vice in South Asia; he said and added that the scope of Rescue 1122 service has been extended to the tehsils. Rescue 1122 has rescued 11.5 million emergen­cy victims so fans.