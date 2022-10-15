Share:

RAWALPINDI - Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited South Waziristan District and met Tribal elders on Friday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (IASPR), Corps Commander paid tribute to local people and tribal elders for their all out support to Army in war against terrorism and efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and infrastructure bringing peace and stability in the area. Tribal elders lauded sacrifices and achievements of the army in creating environment for socio economic development and ensuring security of people and the area. The locals resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces to maintain law and order and reap the dividends of peace.