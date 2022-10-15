Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Zehri on Fri­day urged the countries re­sponsible for climate change to help Pakistan deal with the disasters induced by climate change. In a statement issued here, she said the world must decide on a common and coor­dinated plan of action. Climate change has had severe effects in Pakistan, she said.

Zehri said that major coun­tries that cause climate change should help the countries af­fected by these catastrophic changes, especially Pakistan in this difficult situation after the floods. She further said that Pakistan was not responsible for climate change rather these were the developed countries, whereas Pakistan was directly affected by environmental pol­lution. Severe climate change is a big challenge for the whole world but Pakistan is having more negative effects of this change which Pakistan is deal­ing with on its own, she said.

She went on to say that all countries must deal with the challenges of severe climate change together as it is impos­sible to resist natural disas­ters but steps can be taken to deal with the effects of climate change. If strong action is not taken, the scale of climate change damage will be much greater than the affordability of Pakistan or any other coun­try in the world, she added.

Welcoming the aid for Paki­stan from the international community, she noted the in­frastructure of Pakistan has been severely damaged which will take a lot of time and mon­ey to rehabilitate. The world should not leave Pakistan alone until the flood victims in Pakistan are completely restored, she urged. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that rapid industrial develop­ment in developed countries had polluted the environment.

Pollution due to industries in developed countries has great­ly increased the temperature of the planet as glaciers are melting rapidly causing floods. Climate Change is having a di­rect impact on Pakistan, which is a serious problem. Pakistan is also facing the situation re­sulting from the effects of this pollution, although Pakistan is not responsible for this envi­ronmental pollution but it is a victim of pollution created by other countries.

Zehri emphasised on col­lective seriousness to avoid heavy rains and floods, saying we should be serious about constructing dams by setting aside all kinds of political dif­ferences. Efforts must be made to protect our future genera­tions from the effects of these disasters to avoid the effects of extreme cold and hot sea­sons as well as expected heavy rains and floods due to the ex­pected severe climate changes in the future, she added