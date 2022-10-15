QUETTA - Senator Samina Zehri on Friday urged the countries responsible for climate change to help Pakistan deal with the disasters induced by climate change. In a statement issued here, she said the world must decide on a common and coordinated plan of action. Climate change has had severe effects in Pakistan, she said.
Zehri said that major countries that cause climate change should help the countries affected by these catastrophic changes, especially Pakistan in this difficult situation after the floods. She further said that Pakistan was not responsible for climate change rather these were the developed countries, whereas Pakistan was directly affected by environmental pollution. Severe climate change is a big challenge for the whole world but Pakistan is having more negative effects of this change which Pakistan is dealing with on its own, she said.
She went on to say that all countries must deal with the challenges of severe climate change together as it is impossible to resist natural disasters but steps can be taken to deal with the effects of climate change. If strong action is not taken, the scale of climate change damage will be much greater than the affordability of Pakistan or any other country in the world, she added.
Welcoming the aid for Pakistan from the international community, she noted the infrastructure of Pakistan has been severely damaged which will take a lot of time and money to rehabilitate. The world should not leave Pakistan alone until the flood victims in Pakistan are completely restored, she urged. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that rapid industrial development in developed countries had polluted the environment.
Pollution due to industries in developed countries has greatly increased the temperature of the planet as glaciers are melting rapidly causing floods. Climate Change is having a direct impact on Pakistan, which is a serious problem. Pakistan is also facing the situation resulting from the effects of this pollution, although Pakistan is not responsible for this environmental pollution but it is a victim of pollution created by other countries.
Zehri emphasised on collective seriousness to avoid heavy rains and floods, saying we should be serious about constructing dams by setting aside all kinds of political differences. Efforts must be made to protect our future generations from the effects of these disasters to avoid the effects of extreme cold and hot seasons as well as expected heavy rains and floods due to the expected severe climate changes in the future, she added