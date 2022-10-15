Share:

A district and sessions court on Saturday extended the physical remand of PTI leader Azam Khan Swati for one day in a case related to controversial tweets.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sought an eight-day extension in the remand of the PTI senator which the court refused and granted one more day to the authorities to complete the investigations.

Azam Swati was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on Thursday after which he was presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court in the federal capital which approved a two-day remand.

The agency's cybercrime wing registered a case against Swati later over the "controversial" tweets.

The former federal minister was presented in court earlier in the day after the completion of his physical remand with several hours of delay.

Swati was supposed to be presented before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir's court after the completion of his two-day physical remand this morning. However, he wasn't presented till the afternoon.

During the hearing, the FIA officials requested the court to grant an eight-day extension in Swati's physical remand.

Earlier, Swati's counsel Babar Awan complained that he has been waiting since 8am in the morning, but the FIA hasn't presented his client in court yet.

The FIA officials informed the judge that Swati was undergoing a medical examination and would be presented in court after it.