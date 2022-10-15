Share:

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has suggested a tariff raise of Rs0.20 as a monthly fuel adjustment for September.

According to details, the CPPA has recommended that NEPRA raise the power tariff by Rs0.20 for the coming bills as monthly fuel adjustment charges for September.

The decision on the tariff hike would be made in the October 26 session of NEPRA.

According to the application by CPPA, 34.20% of electricity in September was produced using hydraulic power, while 11.25% by coal. 8.39% of electricity was produced using furnace oil, 14.14% by RLNG, and 17.59% by Nuclear power plants.

A total of 13.52 billion units of electricity were produced in September, the CPPO application read. The average production cost for September was Rs10.11 per unit and the reference fuel cost was set at Rs9.91.

The Rs0.20 hike would add to the Rs3.21 quarterly fuel adjustment announced by NEPRA on Friday. The tariff was raised as a quarterly adjustment from April to June 2022.

The latest hike in electricity prices will impose an additional burden of Rs93.95 billion on electricity consumers. The authority forwarded its decision to the federal government that will come into effect from October 1, 2022.