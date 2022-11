Share:

An anti-narcotics court on Saturday approved Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah’s exemption from appearance plea in drugs recovery case.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Rana Sanaullah informed the court that his client cannot appear due to official commitments and submitted exemption from hearing plea.

The court, while accepting the plea, directed the lawyers to continue arguments on the pleas in next hearing and adjourned the case will November 19.