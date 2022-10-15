Share:

ISLAMABAD-Edhi Foundation in partnership with Jazz provided assistance to thousands of families, distributing food and medical supplies, and hygiene and disaster relief kits in flood affected areas. This collaboration is a part of Jazz’s PKR 1 billion flood relief pledge.

The areas covered under this initiative include 23 districts of Sindh including Nawabshah, Dadu, Sukkur, Jamshoro, and Larkana as well as 10 districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Lasbela, and Nasirabad. Flood-struck parts of South Punjab including Taunsa, Jampur, and DG Khan were also covered. Jazz also mobilized its volunteers to assist Edhi’s on-ground teams in distributing relief items.

“We have witnessed the unfolding of an unprecedented calamity. To mitigate the effects of this climate-induced catastrophe, I implore all private companies to come forward. Jazz has historically always risen to the occasion when the country and its people needed it the most. The nationwide flood relief initiative is another example of this and we greatly value their decision to collaborate with us,” said Faisal Edhi, Director – Edhi Foundation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the all the families affected by floods. We are working with key partners in distributing relief supplies so it reaches the affectees in time. We stand by our fellow citizens during these tough times,” said Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer – Jazz.