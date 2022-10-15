Share:

FAISALABAD - SSP Investigation Captain (retd) M Ajmal said that the police re­covered a teenager girl within 10 hours after her abduction.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines Complex here on Friday, he said that one Liaquat Ali, resident of Saeed Colony Ma­dina Town, had filed a complaint with People’s Colony police that his daughter Manahil, 17, was abducted when she went to her college on October 13. The ab­ductors had demanded Rs200 million as ransom for her release.

The police, after registering a case vide FIR 1281/22, started investigation and traced where­abouts of the accused in Narang Mandi district of Sheikhupura.

A police team, under super­vision of SP Madina Town M Nabeel, conducted a raid at a house in Narang Mandi and succeeded in recovering the abducted girl safely within 10 hours of her abduction.

Police also arrested an accused namely Abrar on-the-spot, who revealed that he had developed friendship with Manahil through Facebook. Later, he made a plan of abduction in connivance with his friends, Tayyab and Umair.

Abrar revealed that he kid­napped the girl in a car from Punjab College for Women Jaran­wala Road and took her to a rent­ed house in Narang Mandi. Their third accomplice Umair, settled in Dubai, had called the parents of the girl and demanded Rs200 million ransom for her release.

Meanwhile, City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police team and announced commendation certificates to encourage them.

MAN KILLS BROTHER OVER DOMESTIC DISPUTE

A man allegedly killed his el­der brother with knife and sticks during quarrel over domestic dispute in Sindhi Colony, Kot Addu area on Friday.

According to the rescue offi­cials, there was a domestic dis­pute between two brothers on which younger brother allegedly killed his elder brother with knife and sticks. Upon receiving infor­mation, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kot Addu.

The victim was identified as Sajjad Hussain, resident of Tehsil Kot Adu. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, two youngsters shot dead a vendor upon re­sistance during a bid to snatch money from him at Kund Wala Stop in Daira Deen Panah area here on Friday.

According to details, Ramzan, 55, was selling sweets on his hand cart outside a wedding party when two armed boys tried to snatch cash from him. Ramzan resisted their attempt upon which they shot him dead.

People apprehended both the boys. The accused were identified as Taimoor and Dan­ish who had been handed over to police. Police said the vic­tim’s body had been shifted to RHC Daira Deen Panah for postmortem examination.