Share:

LAHORE - Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has replaced leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the PCB confirmed on Friday. Following the conclusion of the T20I Tri-series in New Zealand, the PCB has made one change to their final squad for the T20 World Cup, starting from Oct 16 in Australia, as Fakhar and Usman Qadir swapped the places. The substitution was made as Usman failed to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb, which he sustained amid the historic T20I series against England. The leg-spinner, therefore, will not be considered for selection before Oct 22. Despite Usman’s exclusion from the 5-member squad, the leg-spinner would still accompany the national team in Australia as he is a part of the travelling reserves. Fakhar will join the national contingent in Brisbane along with pacer Shaheen Afridi and will be available for selection in Pakistan’s two warm-up matches against England (Oct 17) and Afghanistan (Oct 19). The team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness during the warm-up matches.