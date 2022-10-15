Share:

ISLAMABAD-FFC CSR Health concerns envision the philosophy of UNGC Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG-3 “Good Health”, beside auxiliary social interventions.

These programs have distinct initiatives for women health associated agendas embracing breast cancer cognizance and care at the predominant position.

In Pakistan, nearly 40,000 womenfolk die each year owing to breast melanoma. Undesirably, in our society there are limited health amenities to accomplish this women concern. Notwithstanding the displeasing mortality rate associated to breast cancer, FFC adores Pink Ribbon event annually, pledging strong commitment and solidarity with women folk throughout the country and at international forum.

This year, FFC has supported the cure of patients at Shaukat Khannum Memorial Hospital for Breast Cancer, Pink illumining Sona Towers and structured a Beast Cancer Awareness gathering to promote realization on Pink Ribbon with a firm assurance that “Women Health will guarantee the prosperous future and sound growthin Pakistan.