QUETTA - The Federal Investigation Agency Quetta on Friday arrested two persons allegedly involved in a financial scam worth millions of rupee. A spokesman of FIA said that during a raid conducted in Lahore by Cyber Crime Quetta Circle, two persons namely Aslam and Umer Farooq were apprehended. They were allegedly involved in Rs10 million fraud. The Cyber Cell recovered electronic devices and mobile phone from the possession of the accused, he told. Under the PECA Act, a case has been registered against the accused, he added.
Agencies
October 15, 2022
