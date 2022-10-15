Share:

QUETTA - The Fed­eral Investigation Agency Quetta on Friday arrested two persons allegedly involved in a financial scam worth millions of rupee. A spokesman of FIA said that dur­ing a raid conducted in Lahore by Cyber Crime Quetta Circle, two persons namely Aslam and Umer Farooq were apprehended. They were allegedly involved in Rs10 million fraud. The Cyber Cell recov­ered electronic devices and mobile phone from the possession of the accused, he told. Under the PECA Act, a case has been registered against the accused, he added.